STRETCHING OUT: Alo Yoga — whose leggings have been seen on the likes of Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid — is making good on its word of aggressive store expansion.

The company, which ventured into physical retail in spring 2016 with a 7,000-square-foot Beverly Hills flagship, opened a store in Santa Monica earlier this year and will now try its hand at The Grove shopping center in Los Angeles.