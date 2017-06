Amazon is not so much a fierce competitor as it is a force of nature in commerce — and the proof is Prime Day, the pseudo-holiday the web giant invented to both celebrate itself and drum up business in the summer doldrums.

This year, Prime Day is extending to 30 hours, starting the evening of July 10 and lasting through the following day with new deals every five minutes. The day will offer hundreds of thousands of deals for Prime members across 13 countries, including the U.S., U.K., Spain, Mexico, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium and Austria.