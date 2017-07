Amazon’s Prime Day is becoming a standout date on the promotional retail calendar and apparel is coming into focus, with more competitors following suit and holding sales.

Amazon has managed to create something of a fervor around Prime Day, which was first held in 2015 and last year marked the e-tailer’s best-ever sales day. The promotions are available to the company's Prime members and this year the event was expanded to a 30-hour shopping bonanza that kicks off at 9 p.m. Eastern time and is projected to pull in sales of around $1 billion.