Amazon has been busy this quarter, picking up grocery chains, hunting for a second headquarters and launching services that put couriers inside customers' homes — that is, when it's not cranking out new devices and fashion deals. Now, the world finds out how all of that has affected the e-commerce company’s bottom line.

Revenue during its action-packed third quarter showed a major jump: The online retail giant brought in $43.7 billion, beating expectations of $42.19 billion and showing a 34 percent growth over the same quarter last year.

