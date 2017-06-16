Amazon to Buy Whole Foods Amazon said it will pay $42 a share in all all-cash deal that includes the group's debt. By Lisa Lockwood on June 16, 2017 Amazon is getting into retail in a big way by buying Whole Foods. Julio Cortez/AP/REX/Shutterstock Amazon, the e-commerce giant, revealed Friday that it plans to buy Whole Foods, the Texas-based upscale grocery chain, in a $13.7 billion deal. Amazon said it will pay $42 a share in all all-cash deal that includes the group's debt. WWD logo To Read the Full Article SUBSCRIBE NOW Already a Subscriber? Log in. Tap into our Global Network Of Industry Leaders and Designers load comments blog comments powered by Disqus Essentialist Today's Must Read Men's Milan Men’s Fashion Week Spring 2018: Designer Inspirations clock 10h • Martino Carrera Latest Galleries Calais Lace Museum Unveils Hubert de Givenchy Exhibition Off-White Men’s Spring 2018 They Are Wearing: Street Style at Pitti Uomo 92 FREE ALERTS & NEWSLETTERS SIGN UP PRIVACY POLICY Social Studies @wwd Hermès is launching a Laundromat pop-up shop in NYC - dubbed Hermèsmatic - where customers can bring their old scarves to be dip-dyed by an expert. Get all the details on WWD.com. #wwdnews (📷: @donstahl) @wwd One of Hollywood's favorite red-carpet couples, Chrissy Teigen and John Legend. #TonyAwards2017 (📷: Jason Szenes/@rexfeatures) @wwd Jason Sudeikis and Olivia Wilde at the #TonyAwards2017. (📷: Erik Pendzich/@rexfeatures) @wwd Late 80's references continue to strike a chord at #LFW. #wwdmens (Look of the day by @thealexbadia; 📷: @giovanni_giannoni_photo) @wwd A street style at London Fashion Week. #LFW #wwdmens (📷: @kukukuba) @wwd Andrew Rannells is taking you behind the scenes today as he preps for the Tony Awards on Sunday. Tune in on our Instagram Stories at 2 p.m. EST. (📷: Rudy Martinez) @wwd "We have to make it, feel it, love it, get excited and enjoy it." - Rosie Assoulin said at her resort 2018 collection. #wwdfashion (📷: @andrew_shang) @wwd Exclusive: Gigi Hadid's go-to makeup artist Erin Paraons has been named Maybelline's global makeup artist. Get the full scoop on WWD.com. #wwdbeauty 🔁: @erinparsonsmakeup @wwd Garden party vibes at Lela Rose's resort presentation. 🔁: @ktauer More From Our Brands Footwear News Kicksperience Teases Sneakerheads With Yeezy & Air Jordan Giveaways 9h Ago Fairchild Live 2017 WWD Apparel & Retail CEO Summit 4 months Ago Variety Variety Launching Animation Is Film Festival With Annecy and GKIDS 3h Ago BGR Amazon is buying Whole Foods for $13.7 billion 3h Ago ad