Wal-Mart Stores Inc.'s acquisition of Bonobos is classic Goliath and David. But if that means Goliath swallowing up David, Bonobos founder Andy Dunn has different ideas.Dunn, who sold his company in July to Wal-Mart Stores Inc. for $310 million, at Recode's recent New York conference spoke candidly about his successes and failures, and how Bonobos — "certainly north of $100 million in revenue" — can thrive within the nearly $500 billion retailer."Is Marc the reason you're [at Wal-Mart]?" said Recode's Jason del Rey, who interviewed Dunn. "How'd you wrap your mind around [the Wal-Mart acquisition]?""Marc always struck me as someone with courage and candor, but I thought he cared about large platforms and not brands," said Dunn, referring to Marc Lore, whose Jet.com was acquired by Wal-Mart for $3.1 billion, and who assumed the role of president and chief executive officer of Wal-Mart U.S. e-commerce."Marc said, 'What would it take to get you?'" said Dunn, who replied he would want to build a collection of brands. "'That's what I want to do,'" Dunn recalled Lore saying.

At Wal-Mart, Dunn is overseeing Bonobos and the Modcloth acquisition, and all future digitally native specialty brands.

"So, by now, I've [personally] invested in 15-plus digitally native brands," Dunn said. "We're all trying to figure out the same things. My mandate now is, let's win with what we've got. Wal-Mart has been making acquisitions since Jet.com. We've got to win. Make sure those two assets, Bonobos and Modcloth, do incredibly well. Then we'll think of buying or building things. We'll leverage the logistics of Wal-Mart. The real estate could be chopped up and converted. I don't see it for Bonobos, but I see it for other brands. "