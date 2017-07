After about a nine-year absence, Anna Sui returns to Macy's with a Western-inspired capsule collection called Anna Sui x INC International Concepts.

The collection, to be sold at 25 Macy's stores and on macys.com beginning in early September, is the latest in an ongoing series of designer capsule collections at Macy's, a strategy considered by the retailer's chief executive officer Jeff Gennette as a “third bucket” in the pursuit of exclusive merchandise. The department store has in the past collaborated with Karl Lagerfeld, Yigal Azrouël and Giambattista Valli, among other designers. Macy’s also has a well-developed stable of private brands such as INC.