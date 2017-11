MILAN — Antonia is leaving Excelsior Milano.After six years of partnership, the iconic Milan-based retailer and the luxury department store announced on Monday the end of their collaboration, which will be effective next month.Antonia’s owner Antonia Giacinti and partner Maurizio Purificato, who operated the fashion floors of Excelsior Milano since it opened in September 2011, will continue to focus on their own Antonia store, situated in the city’s Brera district.According to industry sources, Beppe Angiolini will succeed them in that same role at the department store. Honorary president of the Chamber of Italian buyers, Angiolini is the owner of the Sugar multibrand concept store in Arezzo, which he founded back in the Eighties.Excelsior Milano is controlled by Coin Group, which also owns a stake in mass-market retail chain OVS. The latter was publicly listed in March 2015.