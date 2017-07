The rash of retail bankruptcies and store closures has created a glut of available space on High Streets and downtown shopping districts. But while there's no shortage of retail real estate, there's a dearth of new concepts being launched. Appear Here, an online marketplace for short-term space for pop-up shops, today announced a competition, Space for Ideas in partnership with Square, to find the next three big retail ideas.

Winners of the contest, which runs through midnight Sept. 15, will each receive flagship space for two weeks in London, Paris and New York; mentorship, design advice and the budget necessary to bring the ideas to market are part of the prize package. Also included in the prize is $3,000 to spend and up to $10,000 in design services.