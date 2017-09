Hurricane Irma, downgraded to a tropical storm on Monday, hit Georgia, Alabama and the Carolinas even as retailers in Florida hoped to begin reopening some of their shuttered stores on Tuesday.One of the most powerful storms in U.S. history, Hurricane Irma inflicted damage across Florida, although in some cases not as severe as originally feared. Irma's effects on the economy still have to be calculated, but retailers are projected to be impacted to the tune of $2.8 billion in lost sales."Our Florida stores have been closed," said a Bloomingdale's spokeswoman. "They remain closed today and we are targeting normal business hours tomorrow for most stores."

A Target Corp. spokeswoman said 123 stores and four distribution facilities are closed across Florida, Georgia, Alabama and South Carolina. "The list of stores is being updated by the Target team and will continue to be updated as Target assesses the situation," she said. "Target is working to reopen stores as quickly as possible."

"We expect to start reopening tomorrow select Saks Fifth Avenue, Saks Off 5th and Lord & Taylor stores in the impacted area that were closed, and will continue to reopen stores as conditions allow," a spokeswoman for the retailer said. "We're focused on ensuring our associates in the impacted area are safe."