Loft president Gary Muto at Loft in Rockefeller Center in New York.
Penske Media/REX/Shutterstock
The Ascena Retail Group Inc. has promoted Gary Muto to the new position of president and chief executive officer of Ascena Brands in an effort to reverse disappointing top-line performance across the portfolio.
Muto was president and ceo of Ascena's premium fashion group, which includes Ann Taylor, Loft and Lou & Grey.
