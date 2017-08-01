By  on August 1, 2017
The Ascena Retail Group Inc. has promoted Gary Muto to the new position of president and chief executive officer of Ascena Brands in an effort to reverse disappointing top-line performance across the portfolio.

Muto was president and ceo of Ascena's premium fashion group, which includes Ann Taylor, Loft and Lou & Grey.

