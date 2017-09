The bright, loud world of Pop artist Ashley Longshore makes its way to Forty Five Ten’s Dallas store Friday.The New Orleans artist has brought a broad spectrum of her work to the roughly 1,400-square-foot installation with a collection of paintings, rugs in the shape of diamonds and sapphires, whimsical hand-beaded bags, sculptures and a new collection of bags done in collaboration with designer Mark Cross.“It is such an explosion of color and whimsy and fun and really what I’m all about,” Longshore said.The bag collaboration with Mark Cross features hand-painted designs of Grace Kelly, Audrey Hepburn and Frida Kahlo. Although the pieces do not go on sale until this evening at an event to celebrate the pop-up, Longshore reported Forty Five Ten had already received calls from interested buyers: “It looked like the Jerry Lewis telethon with people calling [the store],” she said.Forty Five Ten home creative director Rob Dailey called the mash-up between the two brands “cheeky and unexpected.”“Ashley painting an iconic character like Grace Kelly on the Grace Box Bag is a little ironic but also a no-brainer,” he said. “It’s exactly the type of unexpected collaboration we look for at Forty Five Ten.”The Mark Cross pieces range from $4,095 for a small bag to $14,950 for a trolley and will be sold exclusively at Forty Five Ten in Dallas.“It is such an incredibly well curated, beautiful place not only in their main store that has so much fashion but also in their home store,” Longshore said of the retailer. “For me, as a consumer, I’m starved for an environment like that where I can have instant gratification. If I like the chain on their showroom floor, guess what? I don’t have to wait four months for it.”The artist has built a loyal following with her unfiltered wit and a boldness in her art that has cultivated a base of devotees who include Blake Lively, Salma Hayek, Lorraine Schwartz and Penelope Cruz.Her accessibility — people can stop into her studio on Magazine Street in New Orleans and watch her work — has also won over many fans with her use of social media to go direct to her followers and bypass the traditional gallery model.“I’m very protective of my brand. I do not work with galleries. I produce my own pop-ups all over the world. I’m very, very particular about representing myself. To me, buying art is a very intimate thing,” she said. “People are paying to have my spirit on their wall and I want to know those people so [Forty Five Ten has] allowed me to have that intimacy with the people collecting my work.”Longshore’s installation is expected to be up at the retailer through November. She also hinted at work on two global collaborations in the fashion space due out next year.For More in WWD:Longtime Glamour Editor in Chief Cindi Leive ResignsMarc Jacobs Closes Out New York Fashion WeekHermes International Net Profit Rises 11% in First Half