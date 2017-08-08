LONDON — British online fashion retailer Asos is expanding its fulfillment network with a new location in Union City, Ga., the company said Tuesday.

“This agreement is a major step forward for Asos in the U.S. and demonstrates the opportunity we believe lies ahead in this key market,” said Nick Beighton, the company's chief executive officer, in a statement. "Our U.S. fulfillment center will enable us to significantly develop our proposition for our 20-something U.S. customers, supporting our continued growth and future ambitions.”