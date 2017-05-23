NEW YORK — Ayr, the vertically integrated women’s apparel and denim brand, is launching its second-ever store in the Hamptons, just in time for long summer weekends.

On Memorial Day, the New York-based firm will debut a 1,000-square-foot pop-up shop at 25 Madison Street in Sag Harbor, which will be open until September. The new Matt Bindner and Eliot Pepe-designed Sag Harbor store will feature the brand’s signature soft jeans, linen tops and silk dresses in addition to the launch of its summer line, featuring linen dresses and cover-ups, and silk separates. And for the first time, Ayr has partnered with outside brands, to be offered in the Sag Harbor store, including styles from Australian minimalist swimwear brand Matteau, beach bags and totes from KariCat and hand-dyed indigo scarves by Point Dume. Prices range from $38 for a beach bag to $585 for the firm’s signature jacket, The Robe, in Italian camel hair.

“We wanted to offer a range of pieces that are core to the brand’s DNA and also a mix of items that capture a beach town sensibility,” said Jac Cameron, Ayr’s creative director and cofounder. “Our textiles for the season are focused on lightweight gauzy qualities that are not high maintenance, the pieces themselves should be easy to style and versatile by nature. “

The brand is also planning customer events throughout the season, including hosting artists via a partnership with Uprise Art and inviting micro-influencers from social media to spend weekends at the “beach house.”

The brand’s first pop-up, which opened late last year at 199 Lafayette Street in Manhattan, was supposed to close in May, but the company has kept it open due to its success. “We opened The Pop Shop in SoHo just in time for the holidays,” said Maggie Winter, chief executive officer and cofounder. “Customers love having a place to try the clothes and meet the team, and we love having an opportunity to learn about our customer…We get a great mix of international and local customers in SoHo, all ages and backgrounds. It’s made us think seriously about opening a permanent location in the city.”

In terms of next steps, after taking New York with a permanent store, Ayr plans to extend its reach to Los Angeles. “We want to grow smart, not just fast – one coast at a time,” said Winter.

