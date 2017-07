According to two recent research reports, this year's back-to-school shopping season is seeing two key trends emerging: consumers are making more frequent visits to shopping malls and big box stores, and the back-to-college segment is on track to set record sales.

In one report, location intelligence firm Foursquare looked at where consumers were shopping and found that amid an overall drop in foot traffic, mass market, "big box" retailers are a key destination. By brand, Ross Stores Inc., TJX Cos. and Target Corp. were go-to retailers.