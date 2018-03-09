Visitors to Barneys New York online and physical locations have a new way to view spring merchandise. The luxury retailer has joined forces with Samsung Electronics America Inc. and Martha Graham Dance Company to curate an exclusive digital experience that’s realized in a digitized dance performance, “Mantle.” Dancers wear looks by designers ranging from Prabal Gurung to Rick Owens and Loewe.

“Barneys New York has always been centered around fashion and its role within culture,” said Matthew Mazzucca, creative director, Barneys New York. “By partnering with another iconic New York institution, the Martha Graham Dance Company, along with Samsung, we are proud to give our customers an immersive experience in our stores and on Barneys.com that fuses high design with art, performance and technology.”

Visitors to Barneys’ physical locations can view the performance via Samsung’s main VR service, Gear VR powered by Oculus. The performance itself was filmed in 360-degree technology to showcase four Martha Graham Dance Company principal dancers who represent character archetypes like power, ethereal, possessed and the cleaner.

“’Mantle’ offers an entirely new way to experience our world-class dancers and the creative legacy of the revolutionary artist Martha Graham,” said Janet Eilber, executive director of the Martha Graham Dance Company. “She would have been fascinated by this innovative collaboration with Barneys New York, which has brought together top creative minds to create an intriguing and magical immersive film.”

Viewers will be able to see the movement of pieces from spring collections from designers Prabal Gurung, Rick Owens, the Row, Loewe and Craig Green. The wardrobe can also be seen in the windows of the flagship Barneys New York Madison Avenue location.

“No other medium can really envelop consumers into a brand universe and create brand affinity like virtual reality,” said Zach Overton, vice president of brand experience at Samsung Electronics America. “At Samsung, we aim to create innovative partnerships, like our relationship with Barneys New York, to help brands reinvent how they connect with consumers.”

“Mantle” is on display within its Madison Avenue, downtown and Beverly Hills flagships in addition to Barneys.com.

