PARIS — Cashmere specialist Barrie, owned by Chanel, has set its Paris flagship at 22 Rue Cambon, opposite its parent company’s stores and next door to fellow Métiers d’Art brand Maison Michel. The store opened in early September.The compact 650-square-foot unit is the first to unveil a new decor designed to reflect the brand’s Scottish roots with a lean combination of oak, slate and concrete, materials that reference the landscapes of Barrie’s birthplace. Geometric shapes and pared-back furniture set a contemporary tone, adding an impression of volume to the space.Reputed for the quality of its products, the cashmere manufacturer, based in Hawick, Scotland, was bought by Chanel in 2012, and its Barrie Knitwear branded line made its debut with winter 2014.To mark the store's opening, Karl Lagerfeld has shot a series of eight images for the brand's spring collection, which was unveiled during Paris Fashion Week. Expect to see "Summer Sailor" and its nautical stripes, a new "Diamond Wax" motif introduced for spring, pieces from the "Timeless" range of perennials as well as the "Fancy Coast" Breton top, viewed through the designer's lens.To further commemorate the store, the knitwear brand has hooked up with another Métiers d’Art companion, Maison Lesage, for a capsule of three sweaters. Hand-embroidered by Lesage, they feature French, American and Japanese intarsia landscapes embellished with sequins and beading, and will be available from November exclusively at the flagship.