PARIS — French contemporary fashion chain Ba&sh is looking to accelerate its U.S. push with a pop-up store due to open imminently in the Miami Design District for two years, followed by a permanent unit on New York’s Madison Avenue in late November.

Pierre-Arnaud Grenade, the brand’s global chief executive officer, said the focus on the U.S., which was initiated a year ago, with a ceo — Sarah Benady — appointed at the start of the year, also comprises a “strong digital and influencer marketing” drive. The brand’s digital site will be migrating onto a new platform that will be operational in France beginning in September, with the official U.S. launch scheduled for October. “The American market is at a pivotal point with all the store closures and financial challenges and we are tailoring our strategy to account for market trends,” he said. “The full leverage for growth we have identified is digital; how to digitalize the brand, the content, the relationship with the customer.”