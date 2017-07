Belk will open three stores through 2018 and spend a total of $40 million on the new locations as well as remodels and capital improvements.

While the expansion seems surprising considering the widespread closings occurring this year in the retail industry at stores such as Macy's, Sears and J.C. Penney, Belk has long been a well-run company that historically kept its growth in check by maintaining its regional focus rather than going national. It's also maintained a loyal following of shoppers in the south.