Benjamin Moore has announced "Caliente AF-290" as the color for 2018. The rich, deep red is a departure from the color of 2017, "Shadow," a dark, blue-tinged gray. In conjunction with the release, a robust color palette comprised of 23 hues that accompany "Caliente" has also been issued."Strong, radiant and full of energy, Caliente AF-290 is total confidence. It is pleasing, passionate and makes people feel special, like 'red carpet treatment'," said Ellen O'Neill, Benjamin Moore director of strategic design intelligence. "Whether used as one note or on four walls, the spirited personality of red turns heads signaling surprise and adventure."In order to create and select the color, Benjamin Moore's team traveled to 30 cities in 12 countries and attended 20 industry shows. Throughout the research trip, the team encountered a resounding emergence of red hues, said a company spokesman.[caption id="attachment_11026379" align="aligncenter" width="380"] Benjamin Moore's 2018 color trends palette.[/caption]The team captured more than 42,200 reference images of observations and inspirations found in art, design, architecture, pop culture, fashion and home furnishings that speak to the trend. To devise the color palette, the team reviewed the overarching themes detected during the extensive trip and selected Caliente and the correlating color palette from Benjamin Moore's offerings of over 3,500 colors.To the Benjamin Color & Design team, the rise of red tones represented change, strength, confidence, and vitality throughout global cultures.Given the current international landscape, this shouldn't be incredibly shocking. The entire palette is tinged with natural hues — earthy colors like Saddle Soap, Stone and Incense Stick — temper Caliente's boldness. Coincidentally, the remainder of the palette is refreshingly understated — even metallics such as "Golden Retriever" appear slightly matured. For those Millennially-minded, Pleasant Pink serves as an update to former more saturated versions that have become popular in recent years.