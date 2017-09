Today, Billabong announced its partnership with Aptos, a retail solutions provider specializing in cloud-based, omnichannel platforms. The surf lifestyle company will deploy Aptos’ point-of-sale, customer relationship management software, enterprise order management, merchandising, and audit and operations management software.“Aptos’ global presence, leading cloud-based technology, and professional services and implementation team were important considerations in our selection process,” said Michael Yerkes, senior vice president of global operations at Billabong International Ltd.Under Billabong’s umbrella fall its namesake brand, RVCA, Element, Kustom, Palmers Surf, Xcel, Honolua Surf Co. and Von Zipper. The partnership with Aptos signals its effort to consolidate and streamline its business operations and improve shopper experience throughout its portfolio. What’s more, Billabong will aim to connect its digital and physical footprint — a must to appeal the brand’s target audience, Millennials and Generation Z.“Getting retail innovation and omnichannel transformation right is critical, requiring proven technology solutions, a rigorous implementation discipline, and a spirit of collaboration and partnership,” said Noel Goggin, Aptos chief executive officer and culture leader. “Aptos’ global resources will ensure we’re there every step of the way to accelerate growth and speed-to-value, in lock-step with Billabong’s strategic vision and customer expectations.”As Millennials continue to garner more spending power and Generation Z consumers mature and enter the workforce, brands are increasingly being charged with delivering hyper-streamlined, personalized and intuitive shopping experiences. This calls for transparency across operations, diffusing roadblocks between once siloed departments in order to collect and analyze pertinent customer data while modifying strategies in real-time.Aptos has serviced more than 130,00 stores with its singular commerce platform and counts 500-plus brands globally as customers. Partners range from DKNY, Cole Haan, Primark, New Balance, Movado, Trader Joe’s and VF, among others.More from WWD:IBM Watson Serves New AI-Powered Solutions at U.S. OpenFor Female Entrepreneurs, Cracking the Ceiling Calls for Redefined SuccessNon-Luxury Brands Finally Crack Social Influencer Code