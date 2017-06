Anne Keating, Bloomingdale's senior vice president of public relations, special events and corporate philanthropy, is leaving the department store chain on July 28 to become an independent consultant focused on brands and philanthropy.

"This is a hard decision, but it's the right one at this time of my life," Keating told WWD on Tuesday, when her departure was disclosed to the executive committee. "There are a lot of things I want to do and that people are asking me to do, but I haven't had the time given my commitment to Bloomingdale's."