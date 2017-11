After more than two decades in the men’s fashion office of Bloomingdale’s, Kevin Harter has been promoted into a newly created key position that will capitalize on his expertise in developing and executing special events.Harter, the former vice president of fashion direction for men’s and home, has been named group vice president of integrated marketing for the retailer and will report to Frank Berman, executive vice president and chief marketing officer.In this role, Harter will develop and lead the marketing strategies for the store’s merchandising initiatives and seasonal campaigns. He will work to create strategic third-party partnerships and compelling marketing messages as a way to deliver a differentiated customer experience.Harter will oversee special events and press marketing strategy as well.Reporting to him will be the vice president of special events, the operating vice president of public relations and the director of integrated marketing and partnerships.Harter said as part of his men’s fashion director duties, he has always worked on integrated marketing, pointing to the store’s tie-ins with different movies, the Super Bowl, GQ and Food52 as examples. “But we want it to be more 360,” he said, incorporating all areas of the store including events and the fashion office. “And we want to bring more of these across the store."He will continue to work closely with Justin Berkowitz, who will remain in his position as men’s fashion director.“I always said that I had the best job in the world,” Harter said, “but I’ve been doing it for a while and I was looking for a different role.” He said having two young school-age children made it hard for him to be out-of-town for several weeks at a time.Additionally, he said, “It’s an exciting time for retail and I love reinvention. Everybody’s talking about the future of retail now and Bloomingdale’s has a lot of great initiatives that we’re working on, and we will reinvent it.”Harter began his career with Bloomingdale’s in the North Michigan store in Chicago in 1988, and joined the store’s executive training program in 1990. In 1993, he joined the central merchant organization as a men’s buyer and the next year was named operating vice president of fashion direction for men’s. He was promoted to vice president of fashion direction for men’s and home in 2006.