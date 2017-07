Bloomingdale’s has named Heather Shimokawa vice president and ready-to-wear fashion director, reporting to Frank Doroff, vice chairman of rtw and bloomingdales.com.

Shimokawa, formerly with Bally, will focus on trend forecasting, securing new resources and expanding the “100% Bloomingdale’s” exclusive merchandise program. She will also partner with the Bloomingdale’s rtw merchants in curating assortments and selecting looks for marketing campaigns and window displays, the retailer said Tuesday.