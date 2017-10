Bloomingdale’s, extending its track record of tie-ins to Tinseltown, kicks off a holiday campaign on Monday revolving around 20th Century Fox’s "The Greatest Showman."Bloomingdale's will have holiday windows, pop-up shops and exclusive products from designers and brands inspired by the movie, which is about the life of circus impresario P.T. Barnum. The movie will be released in theaters Dec. 25.“We gravitated toward this partnership because of the strong message of inclusion and following one’s dreams that is prevalent throughout 'The Greatest Showman,'" said Frank Berman, Bloomingdale’s executive vice president and chief marketing officer.Over the decades Bloomingdale's has had tie-ins with many Hollywood movies and Broadway productions including "Out of Africa," "Chariots of Fire," "Moulin Rouge," "Rent" and "Hairspray.""The film has been integrated into every area of their holiday program,” said Zachary Eller, executive vice president, marketing partnerships, 20th Century Fox, said of "The Greatest Showman."For "The Greatest Showman" promotion, Bloomingdale’s has tapped several designers to create exclusive merchandise. Among the exclusives: A Marc Jacobs leather camera bag with circus tent stripes; a kids piano from Melissa & Doug; SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker high wire mesh high heel booties, and House of Sillage The Greatest Showman for Her Parfum Limited Edition. There are also capsule collections from Ted Baker, Maje, Karen Millen, Reiss, Rosser Riddle, Junk Food and The Kooples.[caption id="attachment_11039702" align="alignnone" width="200"]SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker high wire mesh high heel bootie.[/caption]Bloomingdale’s also teamed with Story, the New York concept store, to create limited-edition gifts inspired by "The Greatest Showman" collaborating with brands like Sugarfina, Samsung and Alexis Bittar. The gifts will be sold at select Bloomingdale’s stores, online and at Story.In addition, the director of the film, Michael Gracey, and its costume designer, Ellen Mirojnick, have designed two limited-edition Little Brown Bags inspired by the movie. A portion of the proceeds from those sales will benefit the Child Mind Institute.