Bonobos is opening its first location in one of New York's five boroughs, a 2,500-square-foot guide shop at 173 Court Street in Brooklyn.

It's the online retailer's 40th guide shop, Bonobos' showroom-cum-store hybrid, and the first to open since its acquisition by Wal-Mart Stores Inc. was announced last month. In that deal, the Bentonville, Ark.-based retail giant paid $310 million for Bonobos and installed its founder, Andy Dunn, in the role of senior vice president of digital brands, overseeing Wal-Mart’s growing collection of “digitally native vertical brands,” including ModCloth, Shoebuy and Moosejaw. Dunn reports to Marc Lore, president and chief executive officer of Wal-Mart U.S. e-commerce and founder and ceo of Jet.com, which the retailer bought last year for $3.3 billion.