Boohoo.com is collaborating with actress, dancer, model and digital influencer Stella Hudgens on a summer collection.

This represents the fourth women’s design collaboration for Boohoo.com — its last was with Jordyn Woods — and the first for Hudgens.

The summer capsule will include between 40 and 60 pieces, spanning ready-to-wear, footwear and accessories ranging from sizes 4 to 12. Inspired by Hudgens’ style, the collection includes beachwear, festival ensembles and evening looks. Highlights include crocheted styles, embellished denim, gingham looks and swimwear.

Accessories were designed to complement the apparel offerings and include retro sunglasses, festival bags, fanny packs and backpacks.

Retail prices range from $12 to $66.

Hudgens will be the model for the summer campaign, which was lensed by Daria Kobayashi Ritch and styled by Sean Knight at an estate in West Hollywood, Calif.

“Designing my very own collection with Boohoo.com has been an incredible opportunity,” said the 21-year-old Hudgens. “I’m a personal fan of Boohoo.com, so it was a fun creative process in a very collaborative environment.” She called her style “comfy chic,” and said she’s always striving “to be comfortable but still put together some way.” She said she gave input into both the colors and designs she wanted.

Natalie McGrath, vice president of marketing at Boohoo.com, said, “At Boohoo.com, we are continuing our commitment to providing on-trend fashion at a very affordable price point, while energizing our brand with industry influencers that align with our target audience.”

The Boohoo.com x Stella Hudgens collection will be available exclusively on Boohoo.com and launches the week of May 22.

Hudgens has appeared in such movies as “16 and Missing,” “The Memory Thief” and “Single With Parents.” She is the younger sister of actress Vanessa Hudgens.