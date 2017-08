Swords-Smith, an apparel and accessories retailer for independent designers, today announced the opening of its collaborative "sustainable marketplace" with Kowtow, a New Zealand-based ethical clothing brand. Kowtow's fall 2017 "Pace Forward" collection is now available through the sustainable marketplace online platform and Kowtow's pop-up shop will open at Swords-Smith's retail location in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn from Aug. 24 through Sept. 21.Founded in 2013 by married couple Briana Swords and R. Smith, Swords-Smith is a retailer for "adventurous" fashion brands that underscore quality and artistry. The store and its web site offer a selection of women's wear, men's wear, jewelry and accessories from more than 80 brands, which includes the in-house Swords-Smith collection and product offerings from friends, artists and exclusive brand collaborations. Its store functions as a creative space that is often utilized for pop-up shops, art installations, designer events and parties.Kowtow's "Pace Forward" collection is inspired by "the simplicity of daily rituals, with hints of modernist architecture, contemporary art and minimalism,” the company said. Its fabrics are designed in-house and wholly exclusive. The firm is pledged to sustainability via the use of fair trade-certified organic cottons, ethically sourced trims, sustainable packaging, “mindful” manufacturing practices and Global Organic Textile Standard approved dyes.[caption id="attachment_10964176" align="aligncenter" width="400"] A look from the Swords-Smith x Kowtow collection.[/caption]The Swords-Smith x Kowtow pop-up will offer the largest selection of Kowtow products in the U.S. Its “Pace Forward” collection presents a “playful” color assemblage that integrates rose, mint, Sherbet-inspired colors and pastel checks that contrast with olive, marigold and evergreen.Gosia Piatek, creative director of Kowtow, said, “All of our fabrics are exclusive to us — every detail [including] texture, color, yarn weight, hand feel, warp, and weft. They are all purposely chosen.”Briana Swords of Swords-Smith, said, “We love the clean, modern design of the Kowtow collection. We are the top-selling retailer of Kowtow in the U.S. and our clients really respond to the effortless silhouettes and sustainable production. We’re excited to offer such a large selection of the collection at the sustainable marketplace.”The sustainable marketplace pop-up will open at a one-night only in-store event on Aug. 24. Ten percent of all Kowtow purchases from the event will go to Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization.For More Textile News From WWD, See:

Pantone on Understanding the Language of Color

Outdoorwear Brands Meet Consumer Demands With ‘Cozy’ Performance Fabrics