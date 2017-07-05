By  on July 5, 2017
The new Bum Equipment line, available at Urban Outfitters.

The new Bum Equipment line, available at Urban Outfitters.

Courtesy Photo

The Bum Equipment brand and its updated look are back at retail, this time at Urban Outfitters through a special collaboration.

The brand had a relaunch late last year celebrating its 30th anniversary, with some of the product available on Amazon. It had been largely absent from stores, but had a resurgence of sorts after singer Rihanna was seen wearing a Bum sweatshirt about two years ago.

To Read the Full Article
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Tap into our Global Network

Of Industry Leaders and Designers

load comments
blog comments powered by Disqus