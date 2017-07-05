The new Bum Equipment line, available at Urban Outfitters.
Courtesy Photo
The Bum Equipment brand and its updated look are back at retail, this time at Urban Outfitters through a special collaboration.
The brand had a relaunch late last year celebrating its 30th anniversary, with some of the product available on Amazon. It had been largely absent from stores, but had a resurgence of sorts after singer Rihanna was seen wearing a Bum sweatshirt about two years ago.
