For retailers swarming into Canada from the U.S. and Europe, most are discovering a steeper-than-expected learning curve. Yet, market dynamics suggest greater payoffs down the road.

Commercial venues such as Queen Street in Toronto and Vancouver's Gastown neighborhood are getting hipper with relative newcomers like Zara, Uniqlo, Warby Parker and Shinola. Internet sales penetration is only 2 to 3 percent of total retail sales, meaning there's plenty of opportunity online. Amazon is aggressively opening distribution centers. Developers have poured money into enhancing their best mall properties, and Canadians who have been in the habit of shopping south of the border are spending more at home due to the strength of the U.S. dollar and the country's fresh crop of retailers bringing greater variety of products.