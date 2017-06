TORONTO — Like the country in which it was born, Canadian department store La Maison Simons has deep roots and a vision for the future.

“Simons began in 1840 so it’s got a big history, just like Canada,” said co-owner and vice president of marketing, Richard Simons. “Looking forward I think we’re about to see some very interesting times ahead, particularly in retail. Our company wants to lead the way with inspiration, innovation and great social responsibility.”