Canfield Scientific, a skin imaging company, said it launched its initiative “Canfield Beauty” in tandem with a new product, Nexa, a handheld mobile skin-imaging device. The device is a cloud-based skin-imaging solution for beauty brands that can be used as a mobile product or as part of its complementary booth system.

Nexa is designed for retail consultations, as it empowers beauty consultants and executives to improve customer engagement, experiences and “cultivate long-term customer relationships with the connected consumer,” the company said. Its solution provides high-quality skin images that enable Nexa to assess up to eight skin features, including wrinkles, pores, texture, subsurface red areas and brown spots. Via its patented technology, Nexa assists with personal product recommendations filtered by a proprietary algorithm, which is operated by brands on the back end. Its image quality “far exceeds” alternatives such as selfie-based applications and programs, the company said.

And skin-care brands can reinforce relationships with consumers through Nexa’s omnichannel engagement capabilities. “By providing more meaningful and engaging consultations in our brick-and-mortar stores and then extending the consultation with easy at-home access, our customer connections are powerful and omnichannel,” said Jacqueline Flam Stokes, the vice president of retail and salon for Pierre Fabre, overseeing Eau Thermale Avène.

Due to omnichannel retail solutions, consumer engagement with brands and retailers has only increased. Researchers at RetailNext found that omnichannel consumers spend three-and-a-half times more than other shopper types.

Beauty brands such as Philosophy that have worked with Canfield for more than seven years, said the launch of Nexa allows the brand to “connect with consumers in a new way.” Catherine Barber, Philosophy’s vice president of global education and events, said “The Nexa allows for instant yet meaningful consultations in our well-being workshop stores and at counter.” Barber added, “We’re also able to reconnect with our clients when their results and routine are e-mailed to them directly, extending the brand conversation beyond the consultation.”

Doug Canfield, the president of Canfield Beauty, said “Canfield Beauty is the natural next step in leveraging our expertise to benefit a new customer segment.” He continued, “And, Nexa will provide the beauty industry with the tools to create a higher level of customer interaction and service.”

Diana Ordonez, the product management director at Canfield Beauty, said that “We listened to beauty companies looking to attract business to their retail store locations and developed a solution that would reinvent the in-store consultation.” She added, “Quality images lead to a better quality assessment. If you can see the real story of your skin, its strengths and its weaknesses, you have a much better chance of meeting your skin health goals.”

For More Business News From WWD, See:

Amazon, Wal-Mart and Apple Top List of Biggest E-commerce Retailers

Consumer Preferences Reshaping Retail Landscape

As IoT Grows, AT&T Sees Broad Deployment of Connected Devices and Products

How Malls Can Satiate Consumer Desires for Experiences