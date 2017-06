PARIS — Carrefour France is tying up with Lafayette Plug and Play, the tech start-up accelerator launched last year by Groupe Galeries Lafayette and innovation platform Plug and Play, to foster open innovation in retail.

Through the agreement, Carrefour, the world’s second-largest retailer after Wal-Mart Stores, hopes to benefit from relationships with Lafayette Plug and Play’s ecosystem of start-ups, dedicated to fashion and retail, and participate in pilot projects in areas like robotics, supply chain and digital in order to support its domestic omnichannel growth. The start-ups that are part of the program, meanwhile, are expected to profit from Carrefour’s scale and experience as France’s biggest food retailer.