Carved in Blue, the Lenzing Group’s denim industry blog, will launch a pop-up store at New York Denim Days on Sept. 30. The pop-up will run through Oct. 1 and have a retail presence at the Metropolitan Pavilion in New York.The pop-up will feature denim apparel brands made with Tencel branded lyocell fibers, such as Bella Dahl, DL 1961, Hudson, NYDJ, Mara Hoffman, Mavi and Warp & Weft, among others. The garments will be on display for consumers to try on and can be purchased via its e-commerce boutique, which launched on Sept. 18.Lenzing’s Carved in Blue is a denim industry community blog that “chronicles the advancements, challenges and people within the denim business,” the company said.Tricia Carey, the Lenzing business development director for denim in New York, said with "the success of the Carved in Blue blog, our obvious next step was to offer our readers a place to connect with the brands using our Tencel fibers. Consumers started to ask us, ‘Where can I buy denim with Tencel fibers?’ so we realized it was time to make it easy for consumers to purchase. We now can seamlessly tell the stories behind the designers, brands and products while making it simple for any consumer to purchase denim with Tencel fibers."Sarah Ahmed, the creative director of DL 1961, said the brand has been using "Tencel fibers in our denim for many years, and find customers respond to the smooth, soft shape it provides. There are so many ways to reach the consumer today and the use of social media and blogs is key.”For More Textile News From WWD, See:

