CHEZ CATHERINE: For Catherine Zeta-Jones, the next act is with QVC. The Hollywood and Broadway star, and daughter of a seamstress, will launch Casa Zeta-Jones, a signature home collection, on QVC Sept. 28 at 10 a.m. and 10 p.m.

“We have been truly impressed not only by Catherine’s luxurious design aesthetic, but her keen eye for detail as well,” said Doug Howe, executive vice president of merchandising for QVC.