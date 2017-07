The chief financial officer is in retail's hot seat.

In the past two-and-a-half months, cfos have come or gone at Neiman Marcus Group, J.C. Penney Co., Nordstrom Inc., Kohl's Corp., Hudson's Bay Co., Kirkland's Inc. and Christopher & Banks, setting an unusual and disturbing trend. In one or two cases, it was just a matter of retirement. But industry experts believe the turnover also reflects angst in the industry and new and weightier responsibilities attached to the job.