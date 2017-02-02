Mark Lee is moving up to become executive chairman at Barneys New York, with Daniella Vitale succeeding him as chief executive officer.

Speculation has raged over the last few months over Lee’s position at the retailer. Vitale had been chief operating officer.

Lee, ceo since 2010, has been named executive chairman reporting to owner Richard Perry.

Vitale also will report to Perry. Vitale joined Barneys New York in 2010 as chief merchant/executive vice president. In 2013, her role was elevated to chief operating officer where she oversaw all of women’s merchandising, business development, digital strategy and store operations. She was responsible for overhauling the retailer’s merchandising structure, creating operating efficiencies, as well as building a competitive and dynamic digital portfolio, where the brand’s e-commerce business has grown tenfold during her tenure.