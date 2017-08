State Optical Co., a Chicago-based eyewear company, said today that it launched its fall collection that underscores "classic American styling." The firm sells its “Made in America” eyewear through its e-commerce platform and to over 500 retailers nationwide. State is the first luxury acetate eyewear manufacturer in the U.S., the company said.

The global eyewear market is projected to reach $165 billion by 2022, according to a report by Global Market Insights. Ninety-five percent of all eyewear is manufactured overseas, with 90 percent hailing from China, said a separate report by the Alliance for American Manufacturing.