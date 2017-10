SPACE 519’S NEW DIGS: Come Feb. 1, Chicago retailer Space 519 will have a new home — in the same Gold Coast neighborhood.“We’re really excited,” said Lance Lawson, who owns Space 519 with Jim Wetzel. The shop is presently located in the mall at the 900 North Michigan Shops on Michigan Avenue. “We’ve been here for seven years and we’ve grown every year by double digits. It’s always been our dream to have a store that had a food and coffee component as well, like Colette in Paris or 10 Corso Como in Milan.”That dream will become a reality with the new boutique, located in a 5,000-square-foot space at 200 East Chestnut Street, two blocks away from Michigan Avenue. Situated in the Twenties-era Seneca building along a tree-lined street, the shop will have a street-front view, a 40-seat restaurant with lunch and brunch table service as well as a separate all-day café for coffee and pastries. There will also be outdoor seating, with the capacity to seat another 40 guests.“We wanted to make a place where people can go have lunch, pick up some wine, shop for themselves or for a gift,” Lawson said. “We’re hopeful the cafe will help drive new traffic and people to the store.”The location will be new, but the store’s assortment will remain the same: women’s designer clothing and accessories, natural apothecary, men’s accessories, stationery, books and home goods.“We’re continuing our mantra of focusing on emerging brands and not the usual suspects that are in the department stores on Michigan Avenue,” Lawson said. “Our customer is looking for hard-to-find items.”Prices will range from $25 for an Rms tinted lip balm to $295 for an Apiece Apart printed top, $320 for Khaite jeans to $795 for a Tomas Maier wool dress.