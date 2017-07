HONG KONG — The good news is that the Chinese are traveling more than ever before. The bad news is that they are spending less on shopping.

That's the conclusion of a newly published report from consulting firm Oliver Wyman, which surveyed 2,000 Chinese travelers. The report, titled "Prepare for Turbulence: The Chinese Traveler of Today and Tomorrow" found that overall, shopping has dropped from the second-biggest motivation for traveling to third, behind sightseeing and recreation and entertainment, in 2016. The decline was mainly driven by decreased shopping for resale, what's known as the practice of "daigou."