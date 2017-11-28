The Oeko-Tex Association, a union of 18 independent textile research and test institutes in Europe and Japan, said today that climate change is a chief concern for consumers according to its recently released study, “The Key to Confidence: Consumers and Textile Sustainability — Attitudes, Changing Behaviors and Outlooks.” The report was released in tandem with the organization’s 25th anniversary.

The study was designed and administered by Ellen Karp, a global brand and sustainability research expert at Anerca International, to a global sample of more than 11,000 clothing and home textile consumers, aiming to determine consumers’ attitudes toward textile sustainability. Subjects in the survey included harmful substances, environmental impact and social welfare of textile workers.

According to the report, climate change ranked third on a list of 16 “modern-day worries” for today’s consumers.

And Karp said climate change has “become a significant issue for consumers,” and “erratic weather patterns, mounting scientific data, escalating political debate and first-hand experience with environmental degradation combine to make climate change more of an immediate threat than people considered it to be just a decade ago.”

Its study also revealed that the top five global issues of concern for consumers are terrorism, which ranked first for 49 percent of consumers; illness and disease, at 42 percent; climate change, at 41 percent; personal finances, at 37 percent and “opportunities for my children in the future,” and “political leadership in my country” tying in fifth place at 31 percent each. Issues of concern originated from a list of sixteen political, economic, personal and global problems.

Oeko-Tex “helps reduce the use of harmful chemicals and increases sustainable manufacturing practices for the global textile supply chain,” the firm said. The organization has issued more than 160,000 certificates for millions of labeled textile products, and works with approximately 10,000 companies throughout the supply chain. Its labels include the Standard 100, Made in Green and the Leather Standard.

Anna Czerwinska, head of marketing and communication at Oeko-Tex, said “Our certified clients are industry leaders in the production of compliant, high-quality textiles that are tested for harmful substances and responsibly made with respect for the environment and employees. They will be well positioned to capitalize on the growing consumer demands for sustainable textile products.”