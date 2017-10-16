Organizers of a protest Monday on the steps of City Hall in Manhattan, said more than 25 community organizations representing 200,000-plus New Yorkers, called on Mayor Bill de Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo to stop rolling out the red carpet in New York for Amazon's expansion.The digital behemoth in September announced that it will open a second corporate headquarters in North America equal in size and stature to the existing one in Seattle. If the Seattle facility is the guide, Amazon founder and chief executive officer Jeff Bezos said HQ2, as it's being called, will have more than 50,000 employees and a $25.7 billion payroll. The existing corporate campus consists of 33 buildings totaling 8.1 million square feet. Amazon’s capital investment for buildings and infrastructure: $3.7 billion.Not surprisingly, cities from Minneapolis to Manhattan are courting Amazon and hoping to be chosen as HQ2's site. Monday's organizers cautioned restraint to politicians who might negotiate with the online giant.

New York Communities for Change, ALIGN, Make the Road New York, Coalition for Economic Justice, Good Jobs First, among others, told elected officials that retail giant Amazon shouldn't receive any taxpayer-funded financial incentives simply for doing business in the city. Groups said they'll call on city and state government to hold Amazon to higher standards for how it treats workers and communities as it seeks to expand its operations in the city. The company has a poor employee safety record. In 2014 two employees were killed in Amazon's sprawling warehouses. There were two worker deaths last month at Amazon warehouses in Pennsylvania and Indiana.

"Across the country, Amazon has harmed workers, communities and small businesses, often destroying jobs and receiving massive taxpayer-funded subsidies and financial incentives that the company doesn't need or deserve," the coalition said. "De Blasio, Cuomo and elected officials throughout the state should be pushing Amazon to meet much higher standards for how it does business in New York."

Speakers at the City Hall event, stressed that Amazon deserves aggressive scrutiny, not special treatment or praise, especially in New York, where the online retail giant may decide to open its second corporate headquarters.