It seems it will be men — not women — who will be on the receiving end of luxe gifts this holiday season. At least that's what ContentSquare's new holiday report suggests.Based on data pulled from holiday transactions last year, the report devised by the user experience optimization platform forecasts that women are expected to receive less expensive gifts than men. The average amount spent on a woman's gift was $113.16, while the average man's gift costed $120.22 (almost a six percent difference), a ContentSquare spokesperson explained.ContentSquare's founder and chief executive officer, Jonathan Cherki said there are several factors that may be behind these numbers. "For starters, women's sales and discounts can be greater than men's sales, and this is related to the fact that, in general, more women's items are sold throughout the year," he said."During the holidays, people are buying gifts and splurging on loved ones," he continued. "If more women are active in holiday shopping than men and they are splurging on the special men in their lives, they're more likely to spend a bit more on them."Cherki continued that fewer people are buying men's items — women's items have a higher volume of traffic. What this means for retailers, he said, is that when purchasing men's items, retailers should keep in mind that shoppers want convenience, from researching products to checking out fast.Retailers should ensure, the ceo noted, that best-selling products are as visible as possible and that mobile experiences are optimized for an especially smooth and quick check-out. In essence: the fewer the clicks, the better."Retailers should offer several filters and sorting options because while some people will want to filter by price, others will be more interested in relevance and best sellers," Cherki added.But that's not all.The report also found that children's gifts — which tended to be about $62.48 — take the most time to be purchased (nine minutes instead of the typical seven minutes for women and eight minutes for men). These gifts have a conversion rate that is 2.3 times higher than women's gifts, the spokesperson noted."When items during the holidays take a significantly longer time to purchase, it can be a potential sign that something is causing confusion or frustration," Cherki said.No one wants to look through hundreds of children's items, he affirmed, so retailers must ascertain that the categories and navigation options are truly helpful instead of contributing additional confusion. "Retailers must understand how customers are interacting with their site and digitally listen to them to reduce points of friction and offer easier, seamless journeys," Cherki reflected.As to why children's gifts have a higher conversion rate than women's, Cherki noted there are likely reasons why. "Children's items are many times purchased by parents or other adults that are motivated by love and by emotions. And in fact, emotions are the main reason people buy and then justify it with logic — this explains the higher conversion rates on these particular items," he said.Also important to keep in mind, Cherki continued, is that children's items are not necessarily expected to last for a long time (children outgrow clothes, toys, etc.), so the decision to purchase is not connected to a long-term commitment."Finally, there are many items that people need to buy for children, and therefore, they do not hesitate or browse too much (i.e. diapers, socks, bibs, etc.) and there are other items that people want to buy (i.e. toys, books, etc.)," he said. "The digital behavior for every mind-set will be different based on the context and the intention of the buyer, and retailers must identify — and optimize — for the main customer's mind-sets to cater to all types of buyers and needs."