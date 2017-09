At the Inaugural Sadat Congressional Luncheon on Capitol Hill, Isaac Dabah, chief executive officer of Delta Galil Industries Ltd., received an award from Sen. Ben Cardin (D., Md.), a ranking member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.The award is in memory of Dov Lautman, the founder of Delta Galil, a textile firm headquartered in Tel Aviv. It was presented among supporters of the Anwar Sadat Congressional Medal legislation that is moving through Congress. Attendees included diplomats, communal leaders, congressional staffers and organizational heads.Lautman, a supporter of “fostering peace through regional commerce,” is distinguished for establishing the first Israeli manufacturing facility in Egypt. He passionately supported “coexistence” between Israel and its neighboring countries.Delta Galil manufactures and markets branded and private-label apparel products for men, women and children. Its portfolio includes designing, manufacturing and marketing branded denim apparel under Seven For All Mankind and women’s apparel under brands Splendid and Ella Moss. The firm will soon open a fourth plant and employs more than 3,000 associates in Egypt and more than 10,000 people worldwide. Delta Galil follows a “body-before-fabric” philosophy that prioritizes quality, aesthetics and comfort, the company said. To that end, Delta Galil develops apparel concepts for bras, shapewear and socks; women’s intimate apparel; men’s underwear; babywear; activewear; sleepwear, and leisurewear. Upon acceptance of the award, Dabah stated, “Anwar Sadat was a true visionary who had true courage to change course and reach out to the Israeli people and seek peace. We, at Delta Galil, are very proud of our relationship with the people of Egypt and believe in the importance of awarding the late President Sadat with the Congressional Gold Medal. Anwar Sadat chose the path of peace and for that he paid the ultimate price. We, the future generation, are forever indebted.” Dabah continued, “Bestowing the Congressional Gold Medal upon Anwar Sadat 40 years after the peace treaty was signed would send a clear message of hope, and encourage every leader in the region to pursue true and lasting peace. Dov Lautman would indeed be very proud today,” concluded Dabah.Delta Galil’s clients include Marks & Spencer, Target, Calvin Klein, Wal-Mart, Kmart, Nike, Hugo Boss and Pierre Cardin, among others. Its products are sold under brand names such as Nicole Miller, Puma, Maidenform, Adidas and Tommy Hilfiger.For More Textile News From WWD, See:

