CHICAGO — Maison Dior has arrived.“It’s quite different from other flagships that we have,” said Renaud de Lesquen, president and chief executive officer, North America, at Christian Dior Couture and Parfums Christian Dior, on Friday night at the boutique’s opening party. “Of course, this is Maison Dior, but what we try to do is always to fit with the spirit of the city and the community where we are and for me, this store is very Chicago.”It’s been three years since Dior revealed it would open a boutique here during a dinner for artist Anne Collier at the Museum of Contemporary Art. The store, located at 931 North Rush Street in the city’s Gold Coast neighborhood, is situated on the northeast corner of Walton and Rush Streets next to Versace and near Gucci.“You open when you’re ready. When you have found the right location,” said de Lesquen. “We’re in the right spot of luxury here in Chicago.”The store’s gleaming facade features transparent frit glass and the illuminated designer signage above a glass canopy. The interior design respects the original architecture of the historic building, while giving it a modern spin. It’s the second Dior boutique in North America, following Miami, to feature the Dior star affixed on top of the building — a symbol of good luck from Monsieur Dior.The timing of the store opening also played into the house’s milestone anniversary celebration.“It’s a very important moment, an important milestone for us. We’ve been celebrating the 70th anniversary all year and this opening participates to celebrate the anniversary,” de Lesquen said. “We knew that this is the right moment for us in Chicago. We’ve had the business here with our Saks [Fifth Avenue] and Neiman [Marcus] partners for some time and also we had many clients in other boutiques in other countries who are coming from Chicago originally.”The 3,300-square-foot space — which was inspired by the Paris flagship designed by Peter Marino, although he didn't design it — spans two selling floors devoted to women’s ready-to-wear, bags, accessories, shoes, fine jewelry and timepieces. With expansive street-facing windows and details like ultraplush carpeting in the fitting rooms, the interior is specific to the Midwestern city while keeping true to the French house.“What I like very much about this store is you have all these windows on the street. So you have the natural light. It’s quite unique and different — we don’t have that in many boutiques,” de Lesquen said. “Of course, you can see a lot of art pieces from different artists and designers that we have collected for this specific boutique. The overall impression is refined, but quite minimalistic for a Dior boutique and very comfortable. The purpose was not to be overly showy.”One piece, a wrought iron sculpture titled “La Muse de Tim” by contemporary artist Julie Gauthron, was created exclusively for the store. It hangs above a console designed by Malherbe Edition.
EXCLUSIVE: Moncler Ends Gamme Bleu, Rouge Collections. “Every company must innovate and it’s a choice shared 100 percent with the designers,” Moncler chairman and chief executive officer Remo Ruffini told WWD. “I need to create a new project that will bring new energy to Moncler." Read more on WWD.com, link in bio. (📸: @kukukuba) #wwdnews #wwdfashion
Located in the ecologically minded 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, The Osprey is practically an extension of its surroundings. Brooklyn Bridge Park is located just steps outside the restaurant's floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and that outdoorsy vibe is reflected in the open dining room via reclaimed wood tables and chair and a "live" canopy of hanging pants overhead. The French and Italian-influenced cuisine menu is heavily focused on vegetables, like the Cauliflower dish pictured here. #wwdeye (📷: George Chinsee)
When it comes to celebrity real estate in Manhattan, there’s one building in particular that stars flock to: 443 Greenwich Street, a new luxury building in TriBeCa. With a 75-foot indoor swimming pool, wine terrace and more, it’s no wonder celebs like Harry Styles, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and more have moved in. Read about the rest of the apartment blocks in the city that are attracting A-listers on WWD.com. #wwdeye
Photographer Tim Walker teamed up with set designer Shona Heath to reimagine "Alice in Wonderland" for the @pirelli 2018 Calendar. This year the famed limited-edition calendar, which was unveiled yesterday, features an all-black cast of 18 personalities including @iamnaomicampbell and @diddy. #wwdeye
@bottegaveneta showcased its craftsmanship and heritage at the Chiswick House in London last night. The celebration was complete with prosecco tasting stations, Venetrian-inspired food, and craftspeople weaving the brand’s famous intrecciato designs with strips of leatherlike strands of fettuccine. It was the biggest event the brand has ever done in London, with guests including @poppydelevingne, @josephinedelabaume and more. #wwdfashion (📷: Maurizio Martorana)
“There are collection plans, there are market realities, but at the same time there is always a sense of freedom and a desire to just follow my instincts. That’s my recipe for sincerity and also, I think, for success,” @jacquemus told WWD in an interview. The 27-year-old designer is no stranger to taking a gamble, kick starting his career by staging a happening in front of a Dior show during #PFW. Since then, he’s gained a reputation as one of the most talented designers on the Paris scene. Read the rest of the interview with Jacquemus on WWD.com #wwdfashion (📷: Franck Mura)
Exclusive: After a long career at New York Models, @iamnaomicampbell has signed with DNA Model Management. As she moves forward with a continued focus on modeling but with the addition of acting, philanthropy work and campaigns, Campbell's decision to move reflects her desire to be viewed as a cultural innovator. "I want to share my 31 years of professional and personal knowledge with people around the world," said Campbell. Pictured here is the model on the runway at Nicole Miller's spring 1991 show. #wwdfashion #news (📷: John Aquino)
“I’ve always thought Christian was much more than a designer…He’s a big force in empowering women,” @drewbarrymore said of @csiriano, whose book, “Christian Siriano: Dresses to Dream About” was being celebrated last night. Barrymore was joined by Christina Hendricks, @nlyonne, @cocorocha and more, celebrating the new book by Rizzoli. #wwdfashion