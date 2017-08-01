The Doneger Group has acquired Gregor Simmons Ltd., a fashion merchandising consulting firm focused on serving independent specialty stores in the designer, better and contemporary markets.
Through the acquisition, "We are adding talent and great retail clients, and enhancing and growing our contemporary, better and designer businesses," said Abbey Doneger, president of The Doneger Group. "We definitely see a resurgence of small, entrepreneurial businesses."
Juicy Couture appoints celebrity stylist Jamie Mizrahi as its new creative director. Pictured are sketches of Mizrahi's spring 2018 collection for the brand, which will debut in three deliveries.