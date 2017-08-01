By  on August 1, 2017

The Doneger Group has acquired Gregor Simmons Ltd., a fashion merchandising consulting firm focused on serving independent specialty stores in the designer, better and contemporary markets.

Through the acquisition, "We are adding talent and great retail clients, and enhancing and growing our contemporary, better and designer businesses," said Abbey Doneger, president of The Doneger Group. "We definitely see a resurgence of small, entrepreneurial businesses."

