Japan-based fiber and textiles firm Asahi Kasei said German apparel brand Drykorn selected Cupro, its “natural smart material,” as a “circular economy” fiber for its fall collection. Cupro is a regenerated cellulose fiber derived from cotton linter that yields a durable, soft hand.The circular economy movement in fashion has gained significant traction in recent years as brands and retailers are adopting more sustainable practices to meet consumer demand for recycled fabrics and responsibly manufactured garments. According to the Circular Fibers Initiative, clothing production doubled in the last 15 years: Sales of apparel and footwear reached $1.67 trillion in 2016. Yet, consumers keep their clothing for only half the time they did 15 years ago, and after use only 15 percent of apparel waste is collected in the U.S. and the remaining 85 percent is sent to landfills, the firm reported.[caption id="attachment_10340386" align="aligncenter" width="600"] Jackytex, a Cupro Roica blend by Asahi Kasei.[/caption]Cupro is a biodegradable and regenerative material manufactured from the transformation of cotton linter converted through a “traceable and transparent” process. The material was tested by third-party organization Innovhub, that stated it was a “fully biodegradable end of life” alternative. Cupro recently received a Global Recycled Standard certification in tandem with an LCA study that confirmed the material’s quality profile.Drykorn’s fabrics originate mostly from Italy and France. For its women’s fall 2017 collection, Drykorn selected Cupro fabric by Viscotex. The collection’s “On the Road” concept is a tribute to nineties fashion and spotlights the intersection of activewear and streetwear.For More Textile News From WWD, See:

