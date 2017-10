On its third-quarter earnings call on Wednesday, eBay reported revenues increased 9 percent to $2.4 billion of total revenues, while third-quarter net income came to $514 million.

The San Jose, Calif.-based e-commerce company also reported 168 million active buyers, which looks like a dip from 171 million active buyers in the previous quarter. But according to the company, with the close of its Flipkart investment, the numbers don’t include roughly four million domestic active buyers in India. In other words, the company would like to remind eBay watchers that it has maintained the size of its reported user base, despite a sizable omission.