Edward S. Lampert says Sears Holdings Corp. is highly focused on its two most important objectives: Transforming Sears into an integrated retailer and returning the company to profitability.

Given that Lampert has said that for years now — its so-called transformation has been a multiyear project — and that Sears has been selling assets and closing stores, there’s a lot of skepticism over whether the turnaround plan is realistic. Is Lampert, Sears’ chairman and chief executive officer, kidding himself that he can turn things around or just spinning to buy time so he can monetize every asset available until there’s nothing left to sell?