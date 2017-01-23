Another pure play is getting physical.

Eloquii, the contemporary, fast-fashion apparel brand for women sizes 14 to 28, will open in March a “concept shop” located in the Fashion Centre at Pentagon City in Arlington, Va. The 2,600-square-foot space will be on level two of the Macy’s wing of the shopping center. Though it’s temporary — a three-month lease was signed — executives prefer not to refer to the shop as a pop-up, but rather a test focused on learning what the future potential for a robust brick-and-mortar strategy might be.

“Our customers have been asking us for a physical location since we relaunched Eloquii nearly three years ago,” chief executive officer Mariah Chase said. “We’re excited to test what our business’ offline experience will mean to our customers at Fashion Centre at Pentagon City. D.C. is one of our best markets and we hope to become a worthy component of our D.C. customers’ offline lives, understand their omnichannel behavior as well as generate many new long-term Eloquii community members.”

Eloquii was launched in 2011 by The Limited, which shut it down shortly after. It was later relaunched by an investor group that has since grown. Investors include Acton Capital Partners, Wildcat Capital Management, Blue Sky Venture Capital, Greycroft Partners, Daher Capital and Female Founders Fund.

Eloquii did operate several shop in shops when it was under The Limited’s ownership, but the concept shop will be the first freestanding move.

Eloquii, which last year generated roughly $20 million in sales, is riding momentum in the plus-size sector, fueled by a surge in media coverage and industry innovations as well as changing attitudes about bodies and what’s beautiful.

Now with its soon to open concept shop, Eloquii is latching onto another trend in retail — online companies adapting the business model to include brick and mortar stores. Among the pure plays venturing into brick and mortar are Amazon, Google, Warby Parker, Rent the Runway and Bonobos.